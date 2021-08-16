Whitefield Native Publishes First Book, ‘On The Run: Finding The Trail Home’

Whitefield-born and bred writer and avid outdoorswoman, Catherine Doucette blazed a winding path after her graduation from the White Mountain School in 2000. For over a decade, every winter she would journey out West or internationally to teach and to adventure in the backcountry, and then back to the White Mountains every summer to see family and work as a nanny. But a thread that has always tied her life together is writing, and a recently-published collection of her personal essays details some of those backcountry trips, where often she was the only woman, as well as heartfelt moments from her 20s and early 30s.