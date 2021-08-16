The difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion

ENTERPRISE — Elvis Presley may have felt his temperature rising if he’d been living in Wallowa County a few weeks ago during our unprecedented heat wave. This summer has seen hot temperatures like no other. The mercury soared into the triple digits on several consecutive days in heat wave after heat wave. Heat advisories and red-flag warnings have become part of our everyday vocabulary. Wildfires in Oregon have made the national news. This is the time of year, heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion are on everyone’s mind from medical personnel to veterinarians, from parents to pet owners. Whether you have two legs or four legs, you and your pet are susceptible to the heat and its effects. But what exactly is a heat-related illness? Here is what to look for in heat-related illnesses, how to treat and how to prevent them.