The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. All who do his precepts have good understanding. His praise stands forever. (Psalm 111:10) Wisdom is something that many people are willing to do anything to have. They look to this guru and that expert and they do plenty of research, hoping to find some nugget of wisdom for themselves. They may even look to the Bible to find some wisdom from Jesus, or from one of the Old Testament authors, but they miss the true wisdom that we find in the Bible.