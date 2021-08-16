Tee Time: Gayle Beck Ladies Invite a huge success

MOUNT VERNON — Over the weekend on August 7th, Brewton-Parker College hosted their first Wrestling Camp for boys and girls ages six to eighteen. Over fifty athletes attended the camp hosted by BPC’s Women’s Wrestling coach Devane Dodgens. The camp helped prepare the athletes with appropriate stretching, techniques, and skills to help them master their craft. Adult volunteers, current BPC wrestlers, alumni of the BPC Wrestling Program, and various coaches from other schools were there to help the young athletes. Tours of the campus and a question and answer session with Coach Dodgens were also provided. One of the athletes in attendance even signed to become a future wrestler with the Women’s Wrestling team for BPC. The event closed with a devotion. The goal of the camp was to help show the potential to the young athletes what wrestling can look like on a college level. Coach Dodgens shared his enthusiasm about the event, “I was super excited by the huge turnout and interest in the wrestling program! We (coaches and fellow wrestlers) cannot wait to see how these athletes continue to master their craft!” Coach Dodgens mentioned there are plans to have more camps like this in the future. For more information on the BPC Wrestling Program, visit GoBaronsGo.com.