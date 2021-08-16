Cancel
Governor Gordon Announces Members of Sublette Mule Deer Corridor Local Area Working Group

By SVI Staff
svinews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Gordon has announced his selections for members of the Sublette Mule Deer Migration Corridor Local Area Working Group. This is the third and final working group to convene to address the currently designated migration corridors under Migration Corridor Executive Order 2020-1. The Order was issued by Governor Gordon in February 2020 and supports conservation of mule deer and pronghorn, protects landowner rights and accommodates multiple-use opportunities. The Executive Order designated three mule deer migration corridors– the Platte Valley, Baggs and Sublette Mule Deer Corridors. Members selected for the Sublette Working Group are:

