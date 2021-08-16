Governor Gordon Announces Members of Sublette Mule Deer Corridor Local Area Working Group

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that SETH THOMAS BLACKBURN, age 31 of Arapahoe, Wyoming; PETER JOSEPH BLACKBURN, a/k/a “Homer,” age 34 of Riverton, Wyoming; and BRENT JORDAN GOULD, age 30 of Riverton, Wyoming, were all sentenced by Chief United States District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl for crimes related to an August 4, 2019, kidnapping that resulted in the death of Victor Dale Addison. Seth Blackburn pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree murder. The government argued for a 65-year sentence, and the court imposed a sentence of 60 years imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release. Peter “Homer” Blackburn pleaded guilty to unlawful seizure resulting in death and received a sentence of 12 years imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release. Gould also pleaded guilty to unlawful seizure resulting in death and received a sentence of 15 years imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release. All three offenders are jointly responsible for restitution in the amount of $4,946.