Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

Squirrel starts fire that threatened Cherry Street home in Wenatchee

By Pete O'Cain
Posted by 
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee World
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slvjY_0bTajJz500

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee home nearly burned Monday morning after a squirrel caused a transformer fuse to blow.

The Chelan County PUD circuit blew at 6:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Cherry Street causing a service line to drop onto an arborvitae, said Kay McKellar, spokeswoman for Chelan County Fire District 1.

One tree was engulfed in flames, but an occupant used a garden hose to limit the spread of the fire.

PUD spokeswan Rachel Hanson said a squirrel sat on a fuse above a transformer and caused a circuit to blow.

Crews arrived shortly after and doused the fire, McKellar said. They cleared the scene about 7:45 a.m.

The house sustained minor damage. No one was injured.

McKellar said arborvitae are prone to catching fire and advised against planting them near homes.

Comments / 1

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee, WA
1K+
Followers
123
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wenatchee World

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Wenatchee, WA
City
Chelan, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Pets & Animals
Chelan County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Chelan County, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Wenatchee, WA
Accidents
County
Chelan County, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Squirrel#Cherry Street#Catching Fire#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.

Comments / 1

Community Policy