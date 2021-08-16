Squirrel starts fire that threatened Cherry Street home in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee home nearly burned Monday morning after a squirrel caused a transformer fuse to blow.

The Chelan County PUD circuit blew at 6:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Cherry Street causing a service line to drop onto an arborvitae, said Kay McKellar, spokeswoman for Chelan County Fire District 1.

One tree was engulfed in flames, but an occupant used a garden hose to limit the spread of the fire.

PUD spokeswan Rachel Hanson said a squirrel sat on a fuse above a transformer and caused a circuit to blow.

Crews arrived shortly after and doused the fire, McKellar said. They cleared the scene about 7:45 a.m.

The house sustained minor damage. No one was injured.

McKellar said arborvitae are prone to catching fire and advised against planting them near homes.