Next week on Good Trouble season 3 episode 17, the trial is going to continue — with a big twist at the center of all of it!. Before we go down a deep dive in this article, can we just say how much we love how the trial story is structured? It feels like a lot of procedurals have conditioned us into thinking these are stories that we see and then they’re over in a matter of minutes. This is going to play out through a good chunk of the rest of the season, and you will see Callie react to some of the different developments that come up during it. Ultimately, this is the sort of thing that is a reflection of real life — lawyers can go into a case with a specific plan, only for everything to flip on its head soon enough.