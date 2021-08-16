Cancel
Grove City, OH

Vicki Lynn Drapp

By Submission
Mount Vernon News
 4 days ago

GROVE CITY – Vicki Lynn Drapp, 71, of Grove City died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Mount Vernon at her sister’s home surrounded by her loving family. Employed by the Columbus Public Health Department. Formerly with AAA Insurance and the Frito-Lay Company. Born Nov. 5, 1949, in Cabin Creek, West Virginia, to the late James R. and Lois J. (Winland) Tanner. Vicki was a longtime member and volunteer bookkeeper at Bible Community Church in Grove City. Very independent and charitable, with a mind of her own, Vicki was also very adventurous and loved to travel with her family and friends. She was also a talented seamstress, very artistic and crafty, and loved to shop.

mountvernonnews.com

