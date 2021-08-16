HOWARD – Norman D. Kaune, 78, of Howard passed away at his home on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. He was born on Feb. 10, 1943, in Oelwein, Iowa, to the late Delbert and Myrna (Potter) Kaune. Norman was a veteran serving in the United States Air Force from 1960-1969. After his service, he was employed at the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic controller supervisor. He retired after 30 years of service. Norman was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Danville, where he served as a past president of the board of directors. He was also a member of the Sanctuary Board in Danville. Norman enjoyed growing and decorating gourds and fishing. He was also a huge fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball teams. But most of all, Norman loved the time he spent with his family and friends.