Duyfhuizen paying tribute to John Prine in solo show
MENOMONIE -- Duffy Duyfhuizen will play a solo show in tribute to John Prine from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Jeremiah's Bullfrog Fish Farm, N1409 566th St., Menomonie. Prine, who died from COVID-19 in April 2020, would have turned 75 this year, and this year is the 50th anniversary of his self-titled debut album. The record contains such Prine favorites as "Angel from Montgomery," "Paradise" and "Hello in There."www.leadertelegram.com
