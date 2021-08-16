Dave Foley and Tony Guerrero host the 2021 Celebrity Benefit Event.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA — The most entertaining and star-studded night of the summer is back... and with TWO celebrity hosts! They were simply ARTrageous in the Festival's first-ever Virtual Gala last December, and now they are returning LIVE and in-person for the Festival of Arts Benefit Night Concert and Pageant on Saturday, August 28th. Hosted by actor, comedian, and writer Dave Foley and musician, composer, and producer Tony Guerrero, this one-night, red carpet affair will offer guests an evening of fine art, entertainment and a special performance of this summer's popular Pageant of the Masters, "Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories." Tickets are available at www.pageanttickets.com. Funds raised will benefit the non-profit organization and its programming.