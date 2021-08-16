Cancel
Conditions at Okanagan’s Mount Law, White Rock Lake fires remain volatile

By Paula Tran
thefreepress.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews at the White Rock Lake and Mount Law fires continue to observe aggressive and volatile fire behaviour and residents are urged to follow evacuation orders. Fire activity at the White Rock Lake fire increased due to drought conditions and high winds. Approximately 50 to 60 structures were significantly damaged due to the White Rock Lake fire but damage assessment cannot be done until it is safe to do so, says BC Wildfire Service. Around 1463 properties are currently under evacuation order because of the White Rock Lake fire. Lower temperatures and moisture later in the afternoon are expected to help with firefighting efforts.

www.thefreepress.ca

#White Rock Lake#Lake Fire#Okanagan#Drought#Bc Wildfire Service#Rdco
