Weekend works on the A19 are likely to mean delays for people traveling to two big events on Saturday. Herrington Country Park is hosting the Let's Rock The North East festival, while Sunderland AFC welcome AFC Wimbledon to the Stadium of Light.But National Highways, the government-owned company responsible for the A19, is carrying out major weekend works on the dual carriageway from 8pm tonight, Friday, August 20, until 6am on Monday, August 23.