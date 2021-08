Chicago Cubs fans don’t like to think about any trades made between them and the Chicago White Sox lately. In 2021 they helped them by giving them two stud relievers in Craig Kimbrel and Ryan Tepera but that isn’t even the worst of it. They were absolutely fleeced in the trade that sent Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease to the south side for Jose Quintana. However, long before that came a trade in which the Cubs fleeced the White Sox.