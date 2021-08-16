Lexington County businessman charged with sexual assault of minors after incident Friday night
Lexington, SC 08/16/2021 (Paul Kirby) – A local business owner has been arrested after the father of one of his victim’s says he inappropriately touched several children in a restaurant Friday night. Wilver Antonio Quijada-Quevedo, 41, is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center where he is charged Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor under the age of 16, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor under the age of 14, Assault and Battery in the 3rd Degree, and Public Disorderly Conduct. His bond has been set at $51,087.50.www.swlexledger.com
Comments / 7