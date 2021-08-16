'We are always on our knees:' Local Haitians react to earthquake on island

Resident Sam Woodmark blamed the Haitian government for the destruction brought by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the island nation this weekend. While he sat in his idling car on the 6300 block of Rising Sun Avenue on Monday, Woodmark, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1997, says the Haitian officials failed to safeguard and prepare the island for another earthquake following the 2010 temblor.