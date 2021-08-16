Amazon Supply Chain Optimization Technologies (SCOT) and INFORMS Fellowship

Is it too early to start worrying about whether supply chain problems will spoil the holiday season this year?. Unfortunately, no. Shortages of everything from microchips to resin have persisted throughout the summer as consumers and manufacturers alike have sought a return to normalcy. At the same time, the pandemic continues to drive spikes in demand for certain categories. Collectively, we are yearning for the old days, when “out of stock” was a theoretical concept, not a daily reality.