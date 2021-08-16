Cancel
Amazon Supply Chain Optimization Technologies (SCOT) and INFORMS Fellowship

 5 days ago

Dear Colleagues, We are very excited to announce the joint Amazon Supply Chain Optimizatio... We are very excited to announce the joint Amazon Supply Chain Optimization Technologies (SCOT) and the Institute for Operations Research and Management Sciences (INFORMS) Fellowship to attend the national INFORMS meeting in Anaheim, CA, October 24-27, 2021. The application process is brief and the reward to the chosen students is paid attendance for the conference (registration, hotel, and reasonable travel expenses).

