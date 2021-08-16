Cancel
Lake Oswego, OR

City accepting applications for open council seat

By Pamplin Media Group
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

The City Council will ultimately vote on a replacement for Council President Daniel Nguyen, who is resigning in October.

Lake Oswego is now accepting applications for the City Council seat that will be vacated by Council President Daniel Nguyen in the fall.

Nguyen recently announced he will resign as of Oct. 6, as he prepares to move outside of city limits. The council will vote on his replacement, who will serve until the term ends in December 2022.

Applications opened Monday, Aug. 16, and the deadline is Sept. 15. To qualify, individuals must be registered to vote in Oregon and have lived in the city continuously for the twelve months prior to the appointment.

Information and the application can be found here. Those with further questions can contact City Recorder Kari Linder at 503-534-4225.

