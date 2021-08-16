Cancel
Columbia, MO

Columbia man who led Lake-area police on a chase now charged

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharges are filed against a Columbia man who led officers on a wild police chase at the Lake of the Ozarks this past weekend. Kenneth Rybolt, 26, is facing 12 charges total in both Camden and Miller counties. The charges in Camden County include first-degree assault of a special victim, two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, escaping from police custody, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, second-degree burglary, tampering with a motorboat, second-degree property damage, and stealing. The charges in Miller County include first-degree assault of a special victim and resisting arrest.

