Torrance County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Torrance by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 18:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Torrance County in central New Mexico * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 338 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Estancia.

