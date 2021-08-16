Cancel
'Nine Perfect Strangers' isn't the worst TV show of the year, but it might be the biggest letdown

By Inkoo Kang
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Like joyriding into the suborbit while millions face evictions and homelessness amid a pandemic, the premise of the new Hulu drama "Nine Perfect Strangers" is proudly, if not defiantly, out of touch. Adapted from "Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty's 2018 novel, the ensemble mystery finds nine guests at a...

www.chron.com

TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Underuses Nicole Kidman in a Cryptic Role: TV Review

Nicole Kidman’s recent outings in scripted series TV — “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing,” both on HBO — made similar propositions to the viewer: Explore an exclusive world through the eyes of a woman who cannot see it fully. Both featured Kidman as a privileged woman hiding from an obvious truth about her life. It’s a satisfying formula. “Nine Perfect Strangers,” Hulu’s soapy limited series about an upscale health retreat, has a surface likeness to both of those shows. But it pushes and strains against expectations. Though based on a Liane Moriarty novel and created by David E. Kelley, as...
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Nicole Kidman Is Serious About Method Acting

Nicole Kidman is so committed to her craft, her co-star Regina Hall didn’t know what her real voice sounded like until filming on Hulu‘s Nine Perfect Strangers wrapped. She told WSJ‘s My Monday Morning series that Kidman doubled down on her character’s Russian-inspired accent throughout the series. “Oh, it was great,” Hall, who plays Carmel on the series, said of working with Kidman. “It was so funny because I didn't hear Nicole without an accent until she wrapped, when she finished her last scene, which was a little bit before us. She gave a thank-you speech when she was leaving, and I was like, 'That's her!'”
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: A Near-Flawless Cast Overcomes Shoddy Writing In This Enjoyable TV Vacation [Review]

Fans of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing” will naturally be drawn to the reunion of talent on Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers,” but they should prepare for a very different kind of late summer vacation. Much less of a mystery and much more of a soap opera, this collaboration between David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, and Liane Moriarty (the author of “Big Little Lies” also penned this source material) is more of an internal journey than an external thriller. Sure, there are secrets, revelations, and even death threats, but “Nine Perfect Strangers” is about damaged people trying to heal in a place run by a mysterious woman who may need the most healing of all. Ultimately, it’s a mixed bag in terms of quality, best viewed as a performance piece from a ridiculously talented ensemble, even if the writing doesn’t always rise to their skill level.
TV SeriesCNET

Nine Perfect Strangers: Hulu show about self-improvement could use improving

Hulu's original miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers has all the right ingredients. The show, which premieres on the streaming platform Aug. 18, is an adaptation of not just a best-selling novel but a best-selling Liane Moriarty novel. That automatically invites comparisons to previous crowd-pleasing Moriarty adaptation Big Little Lies. And its...
TV SeriesCollider

'Nine Perfect Strangers' Review: The Hulu Limited Series Blends Comedy, Drama, and Horror for One Intriguing TV Smoothie

The title characters of Nine Perfect Strangers, who travel to a secluded Northern California wellness resort in search of some sort of healing, aren't just looking for a geographical escape from their lives. Instead, this eclectic assortment of individuals is in search of freedom from the problems which haunt them, a concept captured perfectly in the most memorable lines from the trailer: "I don't want to suffer," Frances (Melissa McCarthy) tells Masha (Nicole Kidman). "You're already suffering," Masha replies.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

Who Shot Masha? Why 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Added a New Mystery to the Series (Exclusive)

Spoilers below for the first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers. "They're all on drugs. Just start the whole piece with that," laughs director Jonathan Levine when I warn him that we'll be venturing into spoiler territory. (The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers are now streaming on Hulu.) By the end of the third episode, one of the titular strangers has come to that very realization, demanding to know, "Have you been medicating us?"
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

New this week: ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ Lorde and ‘Annette’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — What’s your appetite for grandiose meta-musicals starring Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and a puppet baby named Annette? Mileage will almost certainly vary, but Leos Carax’s “Annette,” which opened the Cannes Film Festival last month, is certainly one of the most original movies of the year. After a brief run in theaters, it debuts Friday on Amazon Prime Video, bringing Carax’s audacious and tormented opera into millions of homes. It will surely startle some who happen upon it. Just exactly what is this mechanical marionette singing about? But Carax’s dark, dreamy vision, from a script and score by Ron and Russell Mael of the band Sparks, will reward those swept up in it with a startling and ultimately devastating tragedy about art and parenthood that reaches profound heights just as does bizarre fantasy. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called it “a movie best experienced rather than described.”
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Amazon TV Review – Nine Perfect Strangers

Martin Carr reviews Amazon series Nine Perfect Strangers…. The talent behind this Hulu original, making its way onto Amazon this August beggars belief. Writer John-Henry Butterworth penned Edge of Tomorrow, Get On Up and Le Mans ‘66. Director Jonathan Levine was behind teenage zombie rom-com Warm Bodies, comedy drama 50/50 and had a hand in Seth Rogen hit Longshot. After all that, if you throw industry heavyweight David E. Kelley into the mix things start to get serious.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

How to Watch Nicole Kidman’s New Show Online, “Nine Perfect Strangers”

How to Watch Nicole Kidman’s New Show Online, “Nine Perfect Strangers”. Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy star in and executive produce Nine Perfect Strangers, a new mystery drama series that premieres this week. Nine perfect strangers follows nine city inhabitants who arrive at Tranquillum House, a health and wellness retreat,...
TV SeriesPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and ‘The White Lotus’ top this week’s TV picks

DON’T MISS: “Nine Perfect Strangers” — The first time Nicole Kidman teamed up with screenwriter David E. Kelley and Aussie author Liane Moriarty it resulted in the blockbuster miniseries “Big Little Lies.” Could they have another mega hit on their hands? Kelley adapts Moriarty’s bestselling novel about nine stressed-out city dwellers who attend a secluded health-and-wellness resort seeking to reinvigorate their lives. They soon realize that this place — and the mysterious woman (Kidman) who runs it — are nothing like they expected. The stellar cast includes, among others, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale. (Wednesday, Hulu).
TV SeriesKenosha News.com

TV highlights for Wednesday, July 18: Hulu streams 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

A melodrama shot through with tragedy that’s never afraid to be ridiculous, “Nine Perfect Strangers” is addictive television. Set at a posh wellness resort, the characters are clients at the spa, including Melissa McCarthy, who brings her full comic energy to the role of Francis, an author of popular romances who’s hit a very rough patch. Bobby Cannavale is more than her match as the gruff Tony. Jessica (Samara Weaving) and Ben (Melvin Gregg) want to work on their marriage, and Carmel (Regina Hall) just wants to lose weight.

