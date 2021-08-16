Aug. 16 - CAT hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Aug. 25

August 16, 2021 - Chatham Area Transit will be hosting a free vaccination clinic this month at the Joe Murray Rivers Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue. The J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center pop-up clinic will be at the transit center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 25. Both the Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccines will be offered. No appointments are necessary. Recipients of the vaccine will have to wait at the center for 15 minutes of monitoring after getting the shot.