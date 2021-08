Even as America attempts to recover from the Ammunition Crisis of 2020, the access to ammo becomes more complicated as the State Department under President Biden imposes a ban on the importation of Russian ammunition and firearms late on Friday, August 20th, 2021. The new sanctions immediately deny the importation of firearms and ammunition, citing the alleged poisoning of an Aleksey Navalny, with a prohibited nerve agent Novichok. While the condemnation of the poisoning can be understood, the correlation to a ban on ammunition and firearms raises questions.