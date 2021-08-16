Hawley is not serving Missouri but his own interests

Editor's note: This was sent to the Missourian in response to Sen. Josh Hawley's guest commentary, published Aug. 3 online and in print Aug. 4. It is so ironic that Josh Hawley wrote an opinion piece about "loving America," and yet he appeared to be significantly engaged in the effort to overturn a free and fair election on Jan. 6. What kind of American sows seeds of doubt in an election that had no significant evidence of fraud?