James Whiteside’s debut book, out Aug. 17, is neatly summed up in the title — “Center Center: A Funny, Sexy, Sad Almost-Memoir of a Boy in Ballet.” “Center center” refers to the midpoint mark on a stage, and from the time he was 12 years old, Whiteside dreamed of standing on that very mark at Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House as a principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre. How the former Boston Ballet principal dancer gets there is an episodic, often raunchy — and yes, funny and sad — series of tales about growing up, coming out, and finding his creative voice.