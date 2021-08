LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement following the death of Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire. “Our state is heartbroken with the loss of Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire. Every day, Deputy Proxmire put on his uniform to make a difference in his community and keep families safe. This weekend, he made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty -- a debt that can never be repaid. We must honor his memory and life of public service through our words and our actions. There’s no doubt that Deputy Proxmire was a staple in Kalamazoo County, and his passing leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of so many people who had the chance to know him personally. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and fellow officers through this difficult time.”