Washington, DC

Washington D.C. Woman Pleads Guilty to Two Assaults, Including One Prosecuted as Hate Crime

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 days ago

Nicole Gogan, 41, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty this week to charges stemming from two assaults that took place this spring, including one that was prosecuted as a hate crime, Acting U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips announced today.

Gogan pleaded guilty on Aug. 9, 2021, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, to one count of bias-related assault and one count of simple assault. She was sentenced by the Honorable Neal E. Kravitz to a total of 180 days in jail, with all but 90 days suspended on the condition that she complete a year of probation.

According to the government’s evidence, the first incident took place on April 6, 2021. At approximately 9:30 that night, Gogan assaulted a U.S. Postal Service worker who was making deliveries in the vicinity of the 400 block of 4th Street NE. Gogan shoved the worker, who is a Black female, while using racial slurs against her. The worker tried to flee, but Gogan pursued her and continued her assault by repeatedly shoving her while using racial slurs.

The second incident took place on May 7, 2021. That evening, at about 7:15, Gogan initiated an encounter with a woman at 12th and H Streets NE, and then assumed a fighting stance while yelling, “Do you want to fight?”

Gogan was arrested on May 7 and has been detained ever since.

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Related
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Virginia Woman Sentenced for Fraud Schemes Targeting Veterans

A Portsmouth woman was sentenced today to 9.5 years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to defraud veterans. “What is most egregious about the defendant’s conduct is that she used her own status as a former veteran to defraud and take advantage of other veterans,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia. “The sentence imposed in this case reflects the serious nature of these fraud schemes and the potential consequences that those who victimize veterans, who have sacrificed so much for our country, could face in the Eastern District of Virginia.”
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Assault, Gun Charges In Wicomico County

Maryland State Police arrested and charged a man today with assault and weapon charges involving juvenile victims last month in Wicomico County. The suspect, Cameron Joseph Calvert, 33, of Salisbury, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and reckless endangerment. Calvert is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Two Kilograms of Cocaine

Alexander Traveled Across State Lines to Acquire and Distribute Two Kilograms of Cocaine; Alexander Possessed a Firearm in Furtherance of His Drug Trafficking Activities. Greenbelt, Maryland – Ian Carlton Alexander a/k/a “Shawn Alexander”, age 49, of Towson, Maryland, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Millersville, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Millersville Woman Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Embezzling Money from Law Firm

Katherine Emma Ross, 30, of Millersville, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a D.C. area law firm. Ross was employed by the law firm as an hourly employee in a non-lawyer capacity. Without permission of the firm or its owner, she wrote checks to herself in amounts that she was not owed, forged signatures on those checks, and cashed the checks at bank branches in the District of Columbia, Virginia, and Maryland. From as early as August 2016 and continuing through the summer of 2020, she carried out a scheme in which she stole at least $320,000 from the firm and its owner.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect Wanted In Princess Anne Stabbing

Maryland State Police today arrested the suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of a woman early yesterday morning in Princess Anne. The suspect is identified as Harold Levin Cropper, 63, of Somerset County. After consultation with the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region obtained an arrest warrant charging Cropper with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous deadly weapon and violation of a protective order. He was arrested without incident today in an abandoned residence in the 30000 block of Antioch Avenue in Princess Anne, Maryland. He was transported to the Princess Anne Barrack for processing.
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Virginia Feds: Former Pharmacy Technician Pleads Guilty to Prescription Fraud

A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty today to acquiring over 50,000 dosage units of prescription medications through fraudulent means. “Pharmacy technicians are entrusted with safeguarding and maintaining prescription medications in a responsible manner,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This defendant did the opposite. He stole a large supply of prescription medications from a hospital that were intended for the treatment of deserving patients. As this case demonstrates, those who masquerade as health care professionals and abuse their trusted positions will be prosecuted in the Eastern District of Virginia.”
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police Officer Faces Indictment on Fraud Related Charges

An Anne Arundel County Police officer is facing charges in federal court for crimes related to schemes to defraud financial institutions and insurance companies. Jaron Earl Taylor, age 27, of Ft. Washington, Maryland, of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, along with five other officers from departments outside of Anne Arundel County, allegedly conspired to commit three separate frauds, each of which involved filing false police reports and falsified loss claims in order to fraudulently obtain funds from financial institutions and insurance companies.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland Law Enforcement: Announce Indictment of Multiple Members of “39 Babies” Gang

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictment of 11 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal gang, first degree murder, assault, and firearm-related counts. The investigation was led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. (video)
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Virginia Man Sentenced for Role in Colonial Heights Armed Robbery

A Norfolk man was sentenced today to over 14.5 years in prison for his role in a violent armed robbery of a Sprint Store in Colonial Heights. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on the afternoon of January 7, 2019, Ronnell Kareen Levon Johnson, 28, and his co-conspirator, Tajh Rodgers, 32, of Norfolk, traveled from the Norfolk area to Colonial Heights to commit an armed robbery of a Sprint Store. During the robbery, Rodgers brandished a loaded .40 caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol and forced two employees into a back room of the store, where he let Johnson in through the back entrance. Johnson entered the store and started gathering Sprint Store merchandise into a bag.

Comments / 6

