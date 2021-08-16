Cancel
Darwin, MN

Woman critically injured in ATV accident in Darwin

By JP Cola
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Darwin MN-) A Darwin woman was critically injured when she fell from a moving ATV Saturday mornng. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says at 9:14 a.m. Saturday they got a call of an ATV accident with injuries on North 2nd Street near the intersection of East William Street in Darwin. Meeker Deputies, Dassel Fire and Rescue, Mayo Ambulance and Lifelink III were dispatched to the scene. Deputies learned a side by side was being driven by 22-year-old Damian White of Hutchinson, on North 2nd Street with a passenger sitting on the tailgate. Deputies learned the passenger fell off the tailgate hitting her head on the tailgate and the pavement. The passenger was identified as 41-year-old Katie Riehle of Darwin. Riehle was airlifted by Lifelink III to HCMC with critical injuries.

