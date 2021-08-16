Fair Junior Livestock Auction at success
LAURELTON — The 42nd annual Union County West End Fair Junior Livestock Auction was held recently in Laurelton. Eighty-five youth members sold animals at the auction. A total of 194 animal lots containing 21 beef breed steers, 23 dairy breed feeder steers, 88 hogs, 27 lambs, 26 goats, four rabbit meat pens, one rabbit meat fryer, and two chicken meat pens were sold. The sale grossed over $184,000. Auctioneer Lori Hess Lauver, along with Dan King and Randall Arnold, donated her company’s time and services as auctioneers at the auction.www.standard-journal.com
