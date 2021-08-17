Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Revamped and determined defense ready to help Vikings challenge Packers for NFC North

By Jeffri Chadiha
NFL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGAN, Minn. -- The NFC North will be one of the more intriguing divisions in the NFL this year, largely because all the offseason drama surrounding Green Bay might create more opportunities for other teams to shine. The Minnesota Vikings happen to be one squad that should be thinking about capitalizing. They struggled last year with injuries and inconsistency. Now they're hoping a revamped defense can remind people of what they actually can be at full strength.

www.nfl.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Mike Zimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Nfc North#American Football#The Nfc North#The Minnesota Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Patrick Mahomes very impressed by a former Vikings running back

(Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Jerick McKinnon. Former Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon has been turning a few heads during Kansas City Chiefs training camp this summer. Signing a contract for less than $1 million is probably not what former Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon had in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patrick Peterson Has Blunt Message For Vikings Teammates

Over the past few days, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has made it abundantly clear he’s not happy with the members of his team who have chosen not to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. He’s not the only one showing his frustration, though. On Tuesday afternoon, veteran corner Patrick Peterson...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFLYardbarker

2021 Minnesota Vikings 53-Man Roster and Practice Squad Projection, Version 2.0

Much has changed in the month or so since I last did a Vikings 53-man roster and practice squad projection. Three weeks of training camp came and went, which taught us a lot about the state of the roster and who will be on it. Then the Vikings hosted the Broncos for the preseason opener and watched as their second and third-stringers were badly overmatched by Denver's starters in a 33-6 loss.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings should make this trade for Justin Jefferson insurance

The Minnesota Vikings have already had an injury scare with Justin Jefferson, so now is the time to pick up some insurance with Steelers WR James Washington. When Justin Jefferson went down with a shoulder injury at Vikings training camp on Friday, it highlighted just how tenuous the situation at wide receiver could be.
NFLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Team second: Kirk Cousins makes it clear that Kirk Cousins, not Vikings are his top priority

Kirk Cousins spent 10 minutes at a podium before the Vikings’ practice Thursday and proved what was suspected all along. There is an always an excuse for why something happened to him and he wants you to know this: It’s not his fault. Ever. That can be an interception, a bad day, a tough loss, or, as we found out, why he spent the past five days quarantined at home after the unvaccinated quarterback was deemed to have close contact to fellow QB Kellen Mond during a time when the rookie had COVID-19.
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings have no deal with defensive end Everson Griffen yet

Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen worked out for the team and was meeting with General Manager Rick Spielman before Wednesday's practice. No deal had been reached as the team discussed it into the evening. "I'm going to leave that to Rick," Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer said before practice....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos trade options with the Minnesota Vikings

The Denver Broncos are about to have joint practices and a preseason game with the Minnesota Vikings. Could the two teams come together on a trade?. Although most NFL teams at this point have not even played a single preseason game, the cold reality of 90-man rosters being cut down to 53 guys for each team is not far off. Although the reality of roster cuts is brutal for the players involved, it’s fascinating for fans and media to speculate on because you just never know what teams are going to do. The Denver Broncos have some big decisions ahead.
NFLKELOLAND TV

Vikings’ revamped defense looking to bounce back from down year

EAGAN, Minn. (KELO) — The Vikings had the 4th worst scoring defense in the NFL last year, by far the unit’s worst mark since Mike Zimmer’s first season in 2014. Minnesota has re-tooled that unit, in hopes that will help the team get back to the postseason. Last year’s defense...
NFLchatsports.com

The Athletic projects the Vikings to have the NFL’s best defense in 2021

Going into the 2020 season, Minnesota Vikings’ head coach Mike Zimmer made the declaration that he had never had a bad defense. While that might have been true going into the 2020 season, it certainly wasn’t true when the smoke cleared and the dust settled on the team’s 7-9 campaign. The Vikings were near the bottom of nearly every meaningful defensive category and struggled to stop pretty much everybody in the second half of the year.
NFLchatsports.com

Four Newcomers Who Will Impact the Packers Defense

The Green Bay Packers offense scored more points than any team in the league in 2020 while the defense ranked 13th in points allowed. While the defense is returning most of their starters from a year ago, there are some newcomers to the team during the offseason that could have an impact on the performance of the defense in 2021.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers dominate All-NFC offense entering 2021 season

How many Green Bay Packers players would make an All-NFC offense?. The Packers had the league’s highest-scoring offense last season and multiple first-team All-Pros. But the NFC is loaded with talented offensive players. With a month to go until the start of the regular season, how many Packers would make...
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Projection signals mediocrity for Vikings; will special teams determine fate?

On Monday, ESPN released its initial Football Power Index rankings for this upcoming NFL season. These projections, a synthesis of many factors leading to one smooth number, are far from perfect. But they do give us a baseline for how to think about a team as the preseason ramps up and the regular-season sits a month away.
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings, Packers Fans Return To Training Camp But Must Deal With Restrictions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones and his Green Bay Packers teammates have resumed an annual preseason ritual after a pandemic-imposed hiatus by riding bicycles to training camp workouts. But at least for this year, the players can’t borrow those bikes from young fans. The...
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.

Comments / 1

Community Policy