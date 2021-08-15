Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

Donna Thoreson – Obit

kroxam.com
 6 days ago

Donna Marie Thoreson, 81, of Climax, MN, passed away early Thursday morning, August 12, 2021, in Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, with her family at her side. Donna was born in Crookston, MN on August 15, 1939, the oldest of three children of the union of Kermit and Margaret (Bushy) Ostgard. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1957. Donna then attended Aaker’s Business School in Grand Forks. On May 11, 1958, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Leon Thoreson, of Climax. The ceremony took place in Sharon Lutheran Church, Grand Forks, and the newlyweds settled on their farmstead in Roome Township, rural Climax. Their marriage of 63 years would be blessed by the births of Tami, John, Eric, and Vance, whom they raised in a loving, Christian home. For many years until their retirement, Donna worked side by side with Leon on the farm.

www.kroxam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Grand Forks, ND
City
Margie, MN
City
Climax, MN
City
Crookston, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Camping#Retirement#The Union Of Kermit#Catholic#Cathedral High School#Business School#Sharon Lutheran Church#Christian#Welca#The Climax Food Shelf#Nick Allie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday. Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy