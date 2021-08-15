Donna Thoreson – Obit

Donna Marie Thoreson, 81, of Climax, MN, passed away early Thursday morning, August 12, 2021, in Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, with her family at her side. Donna was born in Crookston, MN on August 15, 1939, the oldest of three children of the union of Kermit and Margaret (Bushy) Ostgard. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1957. Donna then attended Aaker’s Business School in Grand Forks. On May 11, 1958, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Leon Thoreson, of Climax. The ceremony took place in Sharon Lutheran Church, Grand Forks, and the newlyweds settled on their farmstead in Roome Township, rural Climax. Their marriage of 63 years would be blessed by the births of Tami, John, Eric, and Vance, whom they raised in a loving, Christian home. For many years until their retirement, Donna worked side by side with Leon on the farm.