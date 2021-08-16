Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gresham, OR

Applications open for national scholarship contest

By Angel Rosas
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

Elks foundation looking for outstanding high school seniors to enter college scholarship contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NeScy_0bTaBCf200

The Gateway-Gresham Elks Lodge and the Elks National Foundation opened applications for the 2022 Most Valuable Student (MVS) Scholarship program Monday, Aug. 2.

The contest is open to all high school seniors, who are United States citizens and plan to pursue a four-year degree on a full-time basis at a U.S. college or university. The national foundation awards 500 scholarships to the highest-rated applicants, with scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $12,500 per year. Twenty applicants will be selected as Top 20 Finalists and compete for awards ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. Finalists will also participate in an all-expense paid Leadership Weekend in Chicago, where they will interview with national judges. Candidates will be judged on academics, leadership, community service and financial need. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Gateway-Gresham Elks to apply.

In 2021, 17 Oregon seniors won national awards and two received $20,000 scholarships as finalists.

In addition to the national awards, the Gateway-Gresham Elks will select six high school seniors for local scholarships. Award amounts have yet to be determined. Local scholarship winners will be announced in March 2022. Applicants must apply to the national MVS scholarship program to be considered for the Gateway-Gresham Elks Lodge scholarships. Deadlines and requirements are the same as the national program.

Applications must be completed online at elks.org/scholars or enf.elks.org/MVS and submitted by Monday, Nov. 15.

For more information about the local scholarships, contact Tina Tebbens, Gateway-Gresham Elks' scholarship coordinator, at 503-666-1805.

The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Gresham, OR
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Leadership Weekend#Enf Elks Org Mvs#Gateway Gresham Elks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland Community College still not requiring vaccines, for now

PCC's board of directors agreed to revisit the topic in September. The soonest a mandate could take effect is January. At the advice of outgoing President Mark Mitsui, the board of directors for Portland Community College decided Thursday, Aug. 19, to stay the course on not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff returning to campus this fall.
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon City kids get $150 prizes for helping Preserve Our Past

Student winners include Elizabeth Stedman, Alyson Gassman, Janie Zook, Sophia Irvine, Freya Steed and Mira Jansen. City officials and Oregon City Optimist Club members recently selected winners in the second-annual Preserve Our Past Contest for young artists. Emily Tierney, recreation programmer for Oregon City's parks department, appreciated how the contest...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

K-12 school staff must be vaccinated; community colleges hold out

Portland Community College will stick with its decision not to require vaccines.Staff at all K-12 schools in Oregon soon will need to be vaccinated, but Portland Community College hasn't announced a vaccine requirement for its staff and students this year. All Portland Public Schools staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of August or face regular testing, the district announced Wednesday, Aug. 18. The following day, Thursday, Aug. 19, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered all K-12 school employees and volunteers to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 18 or six weeks after...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

The Museum at Warm Springs postpones annual August Huckleberry Harvest

The Honor Dinner and 'Morning with the Laureates' events were to be held in Portland Aug. 27-28 The Museum at Warm Springs has postponed its annual Huckleberry Harvest events in Portland until further notice. Health and safety concerns for event guests due to the renewed spread of COVID-19 in Oregon were major factors contributing to the museum's decision to postpone the late-August events.

Comments / 0

Community Policy