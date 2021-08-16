Applications open for national scholarship contest

Elks foundation looking for outstanding high school seniors to enter college scholarship contest.

The Gateway-Gresham Elks Lodge and the Elks National Foundation opened applications for the 2022 Most Valuable Student (MVS) Scholarship program Monday, Aug. 2.

The contest is open to all high school seniors, who are United States citizens and plan to pursue a four-year degree on a full-time basis at a U.S. college or university. The national foundation awards 500 scholarships to the highest-rated applicants, with scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $12,500 per year. Twenty applicants will be selected as Top 20 Finalists and compete for awards ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. Finalists will also participate in an all-expense paid Leadership Weekend in Chicago, where they will interview with national judges. Candidates will be judged on academics, leadership, community service and financial need. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Gateway-Gresham Elks to apply.

In 2021, 17 Oregon seniors won national awards and two received $20,000 scholarships as finalists.

In addition to the national awards, the Gateway-Gresham Elks will select six high school seniors for local scholarships. Award amounts have yet to be determined. Local scholarship winners will be announced in March 2022. Applicants must apply to the national MVS scholarship program to be considered for the Gateway-Gresham Elks Lodge scholarships. Deadlines and requirements are the same as the national program.

Applications must be completed online at elks.org/scholars or enf.elks.org/MVS and submitted by Monday, Nov. 15.

For more information about the local scholarships, contact Tina Tebbens, Gateway-Gresham Elks' scholarship coordinator, at 503-666-1805.

The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2022.