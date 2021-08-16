Whataburger Adds to its Big Swag Collection With New Duds From Magellan Outdoors

Montreal’s De Gaspé are known for their high-quality furniture that’s carbon-neutral and manufactured in Québec, but earlier this year they expanded their offerings with the introduction of outdoor furniture. The collection is by Italian company Pedrali, who has been making furniture for 60 years, and features a robust selection of exterior products that has a little something for everyone. You’ll find small bistro tables that fold up and chairs that stack for easy storage on balconies, as well as full-sized lounge chairs and sofas for those who have more space to work with. Architects and designers will find that the collection’s pieces work well on commercial and restaurant patios, and on any other project thrown their way. De Gaspé is also a feel-good company – they plant 100 trees for every piece of furniture sold on their site.