Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Whataburger Adds to its Big Swag Collection With New Duds From Magellan Outdoors

By Kyle O'Brien
AdWeek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany fast food joints have been churning out signature swag lately, with many going for Hawaiian shirts, slides and swimwear for the summer months. Those chains are mostly looking for quick hit PR pushes before the swag disappears. Whataburger, however, seems to be in the swag game for the long...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whataburger#Swag#Academy Sports Outdoors#Hawaiian#Whatastore#Flying W#The Magellan Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Vans Wants Fans to Customize The Shoes From Its New ‘U Paint’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Vans is asking fans to explore their creative side with its latest sneaker collection. The Cali-based skatewear brand just launched the new “U Paint” capsule, which consists of three Slip-On iterations featuring a blank canvas aesthetic. According to the collection’s product description, the styles pay homage to the early days of the brand where wearers would take the liberty of creating their own Vans colorway. The trio is presented in a simple white-based color scheme that is contrasted by three separate designs including...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Fangamer adds new cap and stickers to Undertale collection

We were treated to a number of Undertale-themed goodies last year for the game’s five year anniversary, and it’s been a while since we’ve seen some new products. Wait no longer, as Fangamer has added two new items to the collection!. The Monster Treats Scratch & Sniff Sticker Sheet is...
ApparelAdWeek

Arby's Joins the Summer Swag Parade With a Meat-Themed Clothing Collection

The summer of swag continues, with yet another fast food chain creating a line of branded merchandise specially tailored to the sweltering season. The newest entrant—Arby’s—is trying to make a splash with swimsuits, Hawaiian shirts, flip-flops and sunglasses inspired by its menu. T.L. Stanley. T.L. Stanley is a senior editor...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Concepts Celebrates its 25th Anniversary with New "Almas" Collection

It’s been 25 years since Concepts opened its first set of Boston doors in 1996, so to celebrate a quarter-century in the game the powerful footwear and apparel retailer has presented a new “Almas” apparel collection. Introducing a custom print that makes use of Concepts’ signature interlocking C logo while also using seasonally appropriate textiles like lightweight nylon fabrics and jersey cotton across its 22 pieces the “Almas” collection was designed for the “Sunday of summer” (in more straightforward terms, the season’s end).
DisneyWALA-TV FOX10

Disney adds more wheelchair-friendly costumes to its Halloween collection

(Meredith) -- Spooky season is just around the corner, and Disney wants all of its fans to celebrate in style. The company announced Monday that it added more Halloween costumes for those who use wheelchairs or have other accessibility needs. The costumes, which are part of the Adaptive Roleplay collection...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Ahluwalia Launches Limited-Edition Drop From Its FW21 Collection

Ahluwalia has launched a limited edition drop from its fall/winter 2021 offering. The drop re-imagines signature pieces from the Traces collection. With the drop, Ahluwalia expands existing designs, illustrating that garments can be mutable and timeless. As a source of inspiration, the book Home Going was important in implementing sensory new colors. The color palette of the re-imagined drop includes varying shades of cobalt and navy blue, a rich green, grey, a touch of rust and black.
ShoppingBeaumont Enterprise

Your new favorite Whataburger combo-available only at Academy

What’s hotter than Whataburger’s pico de gallo burger right now? The new line of Magellan Outdoors sportswear featuring the iconic Whataburger brand—only at Academy Sports + Outdoors. Your eyes do not deceive you—new Whataburger merch is available for sale now! And for a limited time, you can reel in this perfect combo of Texas favorites.
ApparelAdWeek

Puma and Kool-Aid Head Back to School With a Collaborated Apparel Line

Whether you had Kool-Aid in your house or not growing up, chances are you remember the branding—short spots in which thirsty kids would shout, “Hey, Kool-Aid!” just before the Kool-Aid man would unceremoniously burst through the wall and offer everyone a refreshing drink, damage totally ignored.
LifestyleLaredo Morning Times

Whataburger, Academy launch limited edition Magellan apparel line

For the first time ever, Academy has Whataburger-themed Magellan apparel in stock. The two Texas brands launched a line "made with the outdoor enthusiasts in mind" consisting of Magellan fishing shirts, boat shorts and more, drenched in Whataburger orange and emblazoned with the signature "Flying W" logo. The Magellan Outdoors...
ApparelAustin 360

Whata-shirt! Academy releases new Whataburger, Magellan clothing line

Academy Sports and Outdoors released a new line of apparel paying tribute to one of Texas' favorites. The first-ever Magellan Outdoors x Whataburger collection features breathable, short-sleeved fishing shirts, long-sleeved crew shirts, boat shorts and caps, a news release said. The line was made with outdoors enthusiasts in mind and...
San Antonio, TXeverythinglubbock.com

Whataburger and Academy Sports + Outdoors launch new apparel collaboration

SAN ANTONIO (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Academy Sports + Outdoors:. Whataburger and Academy Sports + Outdoors have launched an exclusive line worthy of a Texas-sized summer celebration: the first-ever Magellan Outdoors x Whataburger co-branded apparel. Breathable short-sleeved woven fishing shirts, long-sleeved lightweight performance crew...
ApparelPosted by
SPY

Tecovas Collaborates With Made In for New Outdoor Grilling Collection and Limited-Edition Boots

There are few finer things in life than gathering a group in the outdoors. Surrounding yourself with family and friends around a bonfire enjoying time together is a time-honored tradition, one that helps us all connect with one another and this wonderful world we live in. Sure, that’s a little romanticized, but there is something magical about this experience. Austin outfit Made In realizes this too and has partnered with fellow Austinite Tecovas boots to help you make the best of your next outdoor adventure. Launching today, August 17, the two companies have teamed up for a special collaboration that will...
Interior DesignDesign Milk

De Gaspé Introduces Their New Outdoor Furniture Collection

Montreal’s De Gaspé are known for their high-quality furniture that’s carbon-neutral and manufactured in Québec, but earlier this year they expanded their offerings with the introduction of outdoor furniture. The collection is by Italian company Pedrali, who has been making furniture for 60 years, and features a robust selection of exterior products that has a little something for everyone. You’ll find small bistro tables that fold up and chairs that stack for easy storage on balconies, as well as full-sized lounge chairs and sofas for those who have more space to work with. Architects and designers will find that the collection’s pieces work well on commercial and restaurant patios, and on any other project thrown their way. De Gaspé is also a feel-good company – they plant 100 trees for every piece of furniture sold on their site.
Lubbock, TXeverythinglubbock.com

Dillard’s adds new collection, All Saints

LUBBOCK, Texas – When you head over to Dillard’s at the South Plains Mall, good news a new brand is now there. All Saints offers unique handbags and jewelry that will now be sold. Mariel with Dillard’s is here to give us a sneak peek.
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Branded Viral Honey Dishes

Ledo Pizza, the popular Maryland-based pizza brand, is celebrating its new partnership with Mike's Hot Honey with the launch of Sweet Heat Week. The new initiative starts on August 23rd and aims to broaden the brand's reach by giving away free swag and samples of its latest viral honey sensation.
Stephenville, TXyourstephenvilletx.com

New Whataburger opens in Stephenville

Whataburger opened its doors Thursday to a newer, more modern restaurant in Stephenville to better serve up orange-and-white striped fun for fans in the community, according to a news release from the restaurant chain. The updated restaurant at 2820 W. Washington St. pays respect to Whataburger’s storied history while looking...
Barnesville, OHbarnesville-enterprise.com

Library adds new items to its shelves

The Barnesville Memorial Library adds new items to its shelves:. I Love You As Big As A Rainbow by Joan Summers. Bear Can’t Wait by Karma Wilson. All Kinds Of Awesome by Jess Hitchman. The Night Before Kindergarten Graduation by Natasha Wing. No Buddy Like A Book by Allan Wolf. Paws And Think: Be A Good Sport by Miranda Mittleman. In memory of Easton Holden given by Mom, Granny, Pap and Vickie.
Interior DesignPosted by
Robb Report

Pininfarina (Yes, the Car Designer) Has a New Flooring Collection Made for Indoor-Outdoor Living

When Battista “Pinin” Farina founded his Turino-based design firm in 1930, he had no idea his name would carry on to become one of the most revered names in Italian design. Beyond penning iconic lines for the likes of Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Maserati, from 1951 to 2017 all but two vehicles with a Prancing Horse on its badge were penned by the firm—including timeless totems of lust like the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, the most valuable car in the world. Today Pininfarina has moved from behind the wheel to envision award-winning architecture such as São Paulo’s Cyrela residential towers, honored...

Comments / 0

Community Policy