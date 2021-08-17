Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Walmart job listing reveals plan to develop cryptocurrency products

By Brittany A. Roston
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BP46_0bTa88HX00

Walmart has published a new job listing that seeks a “Senior Director II” who will focus on digital currencies for the company, including identifying “customer needs” and translating “them into product requirements.” Among other things, this individual will be tasked with developing a “digital currency strategy” for Walmart and generating a product roadmap.

The job listing was first spied by Bloomberg; it can be found live on the Walmart Corporate careers website. Though the job listing primarily uses the term “digital currency,” there is also direct mention of crypto, leaving no doubt that Walmart is interesting in the cryptocurrency market.

Though the job listing doesn’t fully shed light on Walmart’s plans, it does indicate that the company potentially plans to invest in existing cryptocurrency businesses and to possibly accept some digital coins as a method of payment in the future, with the job listing stating that, “Walmart enables a broad set of payment options for its customers.”

The individual hired for this role will “commit to a product roadmap and drive the project execution,” the job listing reveals. Beyond that, Walmart’s job ad hints at the intention to get the ball rolling with crypto in order to capitalize on future trends that may arise in relation to digital currencies.

Whether Walmart has any concrete plans related to crypto at this time remains unclear; the company may simply have plans to get the ball rolling so that it is ready to accomodate any big changes in the market. Notably, competitor Amazon was recently the subject of a leak claiming that it would start accepting payments in Bitcoin, though it denied the leak last month.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Bloomberg#Walmart Corporate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
RetailFOXBusiness

Walmart employee demonstrates how they catch self-checkout theft

An apparent Walmart employee has posted a video on social media showing just how the retail giant is able to monitor self-checkouts for theft, warning customers: "We know when you're stealing." In a short clip, TikTok user "@thewalmartguy69" shows an employee watching the self-checkout bays and looking at a device...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Grocery Chain in the U.S., According to Data

Grocery shopping is something we all do in one way another—whether it's running to the corner market to grab a few things so you can whip up dinner, or hitting a major supermarket to stock up for the week. But have you ever asked yourself if you trust the stores you shop at? You might want to do just that because according to a recent Axios Harris Poll, some of the biggest brands in the grocery game have better—or worse—reputations among consumers in the U.S. than others. That's why we set out to find the least trusted grocery chain included on a list of the 100 most recognizable companies in the country.
Marketsgamerevolution.com

What is the next cryptocurrency to explode? (2021/2022)

Investing in cryptocurrency can be hugely profitable for those that make the right decisions. Choosing the correct digital currencies to trade can be quite a challenge, though. It’s for that reason that many investors want to know what the next cryptocurrency to explode is. So, which crypto is shooting for the moon in 2021 and 2022? Here’s the latest on the volatile world of altcoins, tokens, and NFTs.
Marketscryptonews.com

New Cryptocurrency to Deploy on Binance Smart Chain for $0.008 on Aug. 20

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Bitcoin Eco (BTCE) to Offer Frequent Mining Awards for Users. New York, United States (Aug 19, 2021) – As major cryptocurrency supporters and investors like Elon Musk have expressed their concerns over the impact digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin have on the environment, Bitcoin Eco (BTCE) is on a mission to solve this problem by debuting an eco-friendly solution that offers frequent mining rewards for users who keep the coin in their wallets.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Walmart mask policy change 2021: Are face masks required to shop in stores?

The Delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID, now accounting for more than 93% of all cases in the U.S., mostly among the unvaccinated population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidance last month. The agency now recommends people in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission should again wear masks indoors. Nearly two-thirds of counties in the U.S. have high or substantial transmission, according to CDC data, including all 21 in New Jersey.
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

What Walmart's Q2 Means for Grocery

Walmart said it gained market share in grocery during the second quarter as same store sales at its U.S. stores division advanced 5.2% and customer traffic rebounded from a prior year decline. Total revenues at the Walmart U.S. division increased 5.3% to $98.2 billion while operating profits increased 20.4% to...
Marketsu.today

Coinbase Unveils MicroStrategy-Style Cryptocurrency Investment Policy

Coinbase, the top cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., has announced that it's going to put a whopping $500 million worth of cash and cash equivalents into a diverse basket of cryptocurrency assets. In its blog post, the company specifies that it intends to invest in Ethereum, Bitcoin, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies and...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Coinbase to Buy $500M of Cryptocurrencies and Invest 10% of Profits, Says CEO

Coinbase has received board approval to allocate more than $500 million in various cryptocurrencies, announced the CEO. America’s largest digital asset exchange will expand its cryptocurrency holdings on the balance sheet with a $500 million allocation, said the company’s CEO, Brian Armstrong. Furthermore, he promised that the firm will invest 10% of its profit going forward.
Retailb969fm.com

Seven Dollar Store Items That Are Cheaper Elsewhere

Dollar stores stay in business by getting overstocked stuff in bulk. For example, a $1 toothbrush only costs them a quarter. And they can get eight-packs of crayons for 30 cents, then resell them for a buck. But not everything they sell is a deal…. They also partner with companies...
RetailPress Democrat

People now spend more money at Amazon than at Walmart

SEATTLE — Amazon has eclipsed Walmart to become the world’s largest retail seller outside China, according to corporate and industry data, a milestone in the shift from brick-and-mortar to online shopping that has changed how people buy everything from Teddy Grahams to teddy bears. Propelled in part by surging demand...
Retailinputmag.com

Walmart, move over: Amazon is now the king of retail outside of China

Once upon a time, Sears was the biggest retailer in America. Then it was Walmart. Now, Amazon has become the largest retailer in the world — outside of China, at least. The e-commerce giant dethroned Walmart in the past year as more spending shifted online during the pandemic, though the shift was already inevitable.
Commodities & Futurezycrypto.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Launches In Japan, Taps Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group For Support

Coinbase, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. has announced it has launched in Japan. The exchange, which boasts to be one of the most trusted places to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in the U.S. has revealed that it will aim to replicate those standards in Japan. Hence, it also revealed its partnership with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) — one of the largest banks in Japan serving 40 million Japanese customers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy