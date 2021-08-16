Cancel
Commentary: Oregon legislators see bipartisan path forward on climate

By ELIZABETH GRASER-LINDSEY
capitalpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Oregon legislature ended its 2021 session, an epic heat wave hit the Pacific Northwest, punctuating the importance of a bipartisan breakthrough for climate. A substantial number of Oregon Republican legislators joined majority Democratic support for a carbon fee and dividend policy at the national level. Senate Joint Memorial 5, asking Congress to pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (currently HR 2307) passed the Oregon Senate in April with a majority of Republicans joining all Democratic senators.

