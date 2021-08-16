Cancel
UConn's vaccine mandate latest to withstand legal challenge

By Brendan Pierson
Reuters
Reuters
A health care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

(Reuters) - The University of Connecticut has won dismissal of a lawsuit by two students and the mother of a third student challenging its mandate that students must be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of attendance.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Meyer in Connecticut ruled Monday that he lacked jurisdiction over the case because two of the three students had obtained exemptions from the mandate, and the third had not sought one.

The ruling came days after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett refused to block Indiana University's vaccine mandate.

"We stand by our position that the policy is unlawful," Ryan McLane of McLane & McLane, a lawyer for the students, said in an email. "Right now, we're heading back to the drawing board to see what we can do."

UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said the school was pleased with the ruling.

The university announced its vaccine mandate in June. The policy allowed students to request individual exceptions.

The lawsuit, filed the following month, claimed the mandate was irrational because faculty and staff, who were at a higher risk, were not required to be vaccinated and that students should not have to take a vaccine of which long-term effects were not known.

Meyer wrote that while the plaintiffs raised "important constitutional questions," they could not show injury because two of them had obtained exemptions on the grounds that they were concerned about the vaccine's effects, and the third had not yet sought an exemption.

The case is Wade v. University of Connecticut Board of Trustees, U.S. District Court, District of Connecticut, No. 21-cv-00924.

For plaintiffs: Ryan McLane of McLane & McLane

For UConn: Mary Lenehan and Timothy Holzman of the Connecticut Attorney General's office

