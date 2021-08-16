Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

UFR Podcast No. 1258: Jennifer Katz, Matt Goldman, Dalton Jensen, Cole Dooley

kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1258: Monday, August 16th. OPEN: Big bets with Trevor Maeder. INTERVIEW: Louisville alum Jennifer Katz. MLB MONDAY: With Matt Goldman. KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME: Missouri Valley's Dalton Jensen. NAMES TO KNOW: Treynor senior Cole Dooley. Your browser does not support the audio...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Goldman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Valley#Ufr Podcast#Kma Sports Hall Of Fame#Treynor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportskmaland.com

UFR Podcast No. 1256: Layne Pryor, 2011 F-M FB, Abby Evers

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1256: Thursday, August 12th. KMALAND YEAR-END AWARDS: Male Athlete of the Year: Layne Pryor (Woodbine) KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENT: 2011 Fremont-Mills Football. KMALAND CATCHUP: Abby Evers (Abraham Lincoln) talks about her college commitment. Your browser does not support the audio element.
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Buffs Podcast: Matt McChesney sees eight wins in 2021

Former CU football captain and NFL veteran Matt McChesney joins the show to talk about the upcoming CU season. DNVR subscribers! Leave your questions in the comment section for the next DNVR Buffs Podcast!. Henry was born in Columbia Falls, Montana and graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 2015....
Sportskmaland.com

UFR Podcast No. 1257: Mike Klusman, Pat Gleason, Jena Yonker

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1257: Friday, August 13th. KMALAND YEAR-END AWARDS: Coach of the Year: Mike Klusman (St. Albert) KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENT: Glenwood alum Pat (Hodgson) Gleason. KMALAND CATCHUP: Jena Yonker talks about her college commitment. Your browser does not support the audio element.
NFLchatsports.com

PODCAST: Dawg Pound Deep Dive with Matt Wood

What’s up y’all? The pod is back on this fine Tuesday, and the boys have a good one for you today. With training camp in it’s full throes, Lamar Jackson recently made his return to the practice field, and with it came a press conference in which he addressed everything from a potential contract extension, to his vaccination status.
WWEkmaland.com

2021-22 KMA Sports Hall of Fame: Dalton Jensen

(KMAland) -- Week three of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcements for our 2021-22 class continues on and through the rest of the month on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00. Today, we welcome one of the great wrestlers of the area since the turn of the century....
Treynor, IAkmaland.com

Fall 2021 Names to Know: Cole Dooley, Treynor

(Treynor) -- The 2021 fall sports season is upon us, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 10-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area that you need to know. One of the top returning cross country runners in the area is Treynor senior Cole Dooley,...
MLBphillytrib.com

Ian Moller is ready to be Black behind the plate

DUBUQUE, Iowa - It's Pizza Friday, a Moller family tradition, and after months of FaceTiming in from college, Alexis drove home for the occasion. Tomorrow morning, on a frigid spring day on a baseball field an hour to the southwest, her younger brother will, for the first time in months, be playing in an actual baseball game.
BaseballAugusta Free Press

Chris Graham: Sorry if I offend anybody with this column

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Not picking on Jack Morris here, because I’ve been wanting to write this kind of column, about people offering dumb apologies for saying dumb things, for a while, and always keep forgetting. In case you missed it, Morris, the Hall of Fame...
Kentucky State247Sports

LISTEN: Marshall Hall of Famer J.R. VanHoose joins the Herd247 Podcast

J.R. VanHoose, a high school basketball legend in the state of Kentucky, one of the top all-around players in Marshall basketball history and a 2008 inductee into the Marshall athletics hall of fame, joins me on the show this week for a great conversation. We go in depth on what recruiting was like for him, how he ended up at Marshall, some stories from his playing days for the Thundering Herd under head coach Greg White and we catch up on what J.R. is up to these days.
NFLNFL

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A Conversation with Matt Harmon (aka Camp, Catch and Cook)

Marcas Grant is joined by our old friend Matt Harmon (Reception Perception, Yahoo Fantasy) to preview the second week of preseason action. After catching up, Marcas and Matt talk through some preseason storylines to watch, including Dak Prescott's injury, how the Cowboys' skill players Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup could be affected, and the suddenly crowded Miami Dolphins running back room with Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown and Salvon Ahmed. Then, the hosts go deep into methods used to track wide receiver play, covering faults with separation metrics and how the NFL has evolved to allow young receivers to contribute right out of college. Next, Matt identifies some receivers who may be undervalued, explaining what to make of Odell Beckham Jr., Corey Davis, and Mecole Hardman going into this season. Later, the duo asks five questions they hope to see answered in Preseason Week 2, touching on situations in New England, Denver, Houston, New Orleans and Philadelphia. Finally, Matt and Marcas wrap up the show with a rapid-fire discussion about Knives Out and memoirs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy