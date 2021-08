The Trail Blazers wasted a spirited early second-half run in their penultimate Summer League game on Saturday, falling to the Phoenix Suns 79-70 to move to 2-2 in Las Vegas. Portland talked a big game about taking home hardware from Sin City during the leadup to Summer League, their bevy of veterans setting a serious, professional tone during training camp. The Blazers' dreams of a championship were very likely dashed after an ugly loss to the Indiana Pacers in their previous game. But Saturday marked the official end of those ambitions, Roy Rogers' .500 squad now out of the running for the title game.