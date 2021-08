On Aug. 19, Hays County hospitals reported 57 people hospitalized for COVID-19, along with three COVID-19-related fatalities. Among the fatalities were a Buda woman in her 60s, a Dripping Springs woman in her 90s and a Kyle man in his 90s. That brings the total number of deceased since the Aug. 14 weekend to seven, including a Kyle woman in her 80s reported on Aug. 18 and three others previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper—a Kyle man in his 50s, a San Marcos woman in her 60s and a San Marcos man in his 90s.