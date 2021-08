AFGHANISTAN (WENY) -- The year 2010 marked the height of the war in Afghanistan, more than 100,000 U.S. troops were deployed in the war-torn country during an offensive surge. WENY anchor Nick Quattrini was one of them; at the time, a Specialist with the United States Army, deployed to Afghanistan with his unit as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. While there, his unit was assisted by an Afghan interpreter known as "Sammy" (his real name will not be used in this story), contracted by the United States to communicate with other Afghans in the Arghandab River Valley, a hotbed for insurgent activity and improvised explosive devices, or IEDS.