Let’s promote all broadband technologies to speed help to all Americans

By Mignon L. Clyburn, Robert M. McDowell
Roll Call Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate made great strides last week in passing the largest infrastructure spending bill in U.S. history. A key cornerstone of this vital legislation is significant investment in faster broadband networks in diverse communities across America. This noble effort includes an increase in broadband access for underserved and rural areas in the wake of the immense demand for connectivity created by the pandemic.

