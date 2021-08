Just when we started to feel more comfortable safely seeing friends and visiting our favorite places, the Delta variant of COVID-19 reared its ugly head. But with this new highly contagious strain of the virus that has ruled our lives for the better part of the last two years, we’re left wondering: Will we need to return to podding, or forming small, self-contained networks of people who limit their non-distanced social interaction to one another? We checked in with Dr. Vivek Cherian, MD, an Internal Medicine physician affiliated with the University of Maryland Medical System, for his take on this new variant, and whether or not we should start hanging out in pods again.