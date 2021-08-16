Medli’s Melodies: Mabe Village (Winter Remix) by Davis Erick Ramos
For many Zelda fans, the Kakariko Village theme is one of the most nostalgic melodies in the series. The town’s appearance across multiple titles and its consistent harmony create a shared experience regardless of the game that introduced players to the franchise. While the Kakariko Village theme is also near the top of my list of favorite Zelda songs, no other melody can tug at my heartstrings quite like the Mabe Village theme.zeldauniverse.net
