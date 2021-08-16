Give our sailors holiday spirit
THE AUTHOR is the chief of staff for the Nebraska Admirals Association. The group has a Facebook page and website: nebraskaadmirals.org. Each year, the Nebraska Admirals Association organizes “Operation Ornaments.” This project provides the public an opportunity to create a handmade ornament to be sent to our veterans at each of Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, along with the sailors on the USS Nebraska submarine and the USS Omaha littoral combat ship.kearneyhub.com
