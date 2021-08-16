Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Give our sailors holiday spirit

By Letter to the editor
Kearney Hub
 4 days ago

THE AUTHOR is the chief of staff for the Nebraska Admirals Association. The group has a Facebook page and website: nebraskaadmirals.org. Each year, the Nebraska Admirals Association organizes “Operation Ornaments.” This project provides the public an opportunity to create a handmade ornament to be sent to our veterans at each of Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, along with the sailors on the USS Nebraska submarine and the USS Omaha littoral combat ship.

kearneyhub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailors#Christmas#Uss Nebraska#The Nebraska State Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Charitieswinonapost.com

Giving thanks for community spirit

Thank you to all who came out to support Home & Community Options (HCO) this past Friday evening in Café Congo’s and Dine Out Downtown’s “Broadway On Third” concert fundraiser. Third Street was filled with an enthusiastic and generous audience who affirmed why we all love our town so much. A big thank you as well to all the singers, accompanists, stage crew, and HCO support team that made the event flawless. Even the weather was perfect! Special call outs to Mark Roeckers, Margaret Cassidy, Harry Mechell and family, Sandy Todd, Jonelle Moore and especially Laurie Zilliak, without whom we could never have pulled this thing together and had so much fun while doing so. What a blessing to live and work and play in this spirited town of ours.
Nebraska StateKearney Hub

Make-A-Wish Nebraska has gala Thursday in Kearney

KEARNEY — Make-A-Wish Nebraska’s annual Evening of Wishes Gala will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Younes Conference Center, 416 Talmadge St. This year’s theme is “Hope is Essential.”. At Thursday’s benefit, Make-A-Wish Nebraska will share moving wish stories. There will be a silent and live auction. The evening...
Freeport, ILFreeport Journal Standard

Living the ‘giving spirit’ keeps Freeport soon-to-be centenarian going

FREEPORT — As Florence Klentz gets ready to celebrate 100 years on this earth, the Freeport woman credits her humble beginnings and family’s “giving spirit” to her longevity. On Wednesday, the quiet woman with a giving heart will celebrate her birthday milestone quietly with her family. Klentz lives in Freeport...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Our opinion: Huewe's giving spirit inspires generosity for new Opening Doors services

Anyone in the Dubuque area who knew Sister Helen Huewe will not be surprised to learn that her legacy of giving continues to grow. One of the founders of the nonprofit Opening Doors, Huewe built a reputation throughout her life as a passionate supporter of people in need and a tenacious fundraiser for groups that helped them. Though she died in 2020, Huewe’s generous spirit continues to compel giving in others.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Montana Statemadisoniannews.com

The Spirit of Montana

Montana’s Governor Greg Gianforte made a stop in Ennis on the morning of August 10 to present the Madison Valley Woman’s Club with the Spirit of Montana Award, a recognition honoring the 100-year-old club’s dedication and service to the community. “The Spirit of Montana Award is given to groups that...
Iowa StateCresco Times

Welcome home sailor . . . thank you

ELMA - As flags were flown at half-staff around the State of Iowa, John Mark Mulick finished his journey. His remains were escorted home by Iowa State Troopers, Patriot Guard members and Legion Riders to Calvary Cemetery at Elma, his final resting place. The family of John Mark Mulick waited...
HealthWashington Post

The delta variant arrived at just the right time to break our spirits

Anne Helen Petersen is the author of three books, most recently "Can't Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation," and writes the newsletter Culture Study. Back in May, something spectacular happened. My extended friend group — whose socializing, like so much of the world’s, had been limited to fleeting, outdoor meetups for more than a year — spent the weekend together. Two of us were turning 40, and the last of the friends to get vaccinated would be two weeks out from her second shot when we met. Partners and parents took the kids, and we just sat around and reveled in our proximity to one another.
ReligionRock County Star Herald

A spirit not of fear

With a rise in yet another variant of COVID, the discussion around vaccines is getting heated again. Around dinner tables, out in public, and even in the parking lots of our churches, people are divided about what they believe is the right answer. Nowhere is this battle more fervent, however,...
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Bounce houses, fishing, bingo, slide and more at Archway this weekend

KEARNEY — Amber Clement, event coordinator at The Archway, hopes families will celebrate summer with a fun list of activities during Summerfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. “We’re doing family-friendly, fun activities for everyone,” she said. “We’ll offer fishing at The Archway Pond with bait and tackle provided...
Family RelationshipsKearney Hub

No flash, just steady, available

I left town for work this week. It was for only 48 hours. I didn’t think my family would miss me much. “Oh, they don’t need me. It’s no big deal,” I thought. I don’t mean to come across as if I’m a martyr because they don’t seem to miss me too much. It’s just, I’m always here. Steady and available, I suppose.
Texas Stateadvocatemag.com

More than 60 nonprofits in our neighborhood are participating in North Texas Giving Day

More than 60 nonprofit organizations in our neighborhood have registered for the Communities Foundation of Texas‘ 13th annual North Texas Giving Day. The event, which is 6 a.m. to midnight Sept. 23, is the largest community-wide giving event in the United States and is meant to support and raise awareness for local nonprofits. It was created in 2009 as an online tool to help people identify and support organizations making positive changes in the community.
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Fishing more than a hobby, sport reels in Kearney native

KEARNEY — Bass fishing is a pastime for some, but it’s a passion for 21-year-old Hunter Suchsland. Since he became hooked on the sport, it’s followed him through Kearney High School, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and now, his career. Suchsland sees bass fishing as “all luck,” and partial skill. “When...
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Chipotle Mexican Grill targets Kearney for new restaurant

KEARNEY — A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is planned for the lot at Hilltop Mall formerly occupied by Golf USA. Earlier this month, the Golf USA building at 5001 Second Ave. was demolished to make space for the Chipotle restaurant. The lot encompasses a little more than one-half acre, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy