Give our sailors holiday spirit

Thank you to all who came out to support Home & Community Options (HCO) this past Friday evening in Café Congo’s and Dine Out Downtown’s “Broadway On Third” concert fundraiser. Third Street was filled with an enthusiastic and generous audience who affirmed why we all love our town so much. A big thank you as well to all the singers, accompanists, stage crew, and HCO support team that made the event flawless. Even the weather was perfect! Special call outs to Mark Roeckers, Margaret Cassidy, Harry Mechell and family, Sandy Todd, Jonelle Moore and especially Laurie Zilliak, without whom we could never have pulled this thing together and had so much fun while doing so. What a blessing to live and work and play in this spirited town of ours.