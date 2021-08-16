Former La Crosse Diocese leader Cardinal Burke hospitalized with COVID-19

Cardinal Raymond Burke, 73, who was bishop of the diocese between 1995-2004, is currently on a ventilator due to the virus, just a few days after testing positive. “Cardinal Burke has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator. Doctors are encouraged by his progress,” a tweet from Saturday, Aug. 14, states. Burke wrote in a tweet just four days earlier revealing that he had tested positive.