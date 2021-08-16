Cancel
Karnes City, TX

Rewarding experience helping Karnes City ISD

 4 days ago

I have been working for the Karnes City Community Chamber of Commerce for five years and at times it can be very rewarding. We just completed one of my favorite projects of the year which is gathering school related supplies for the new teachers, principals and counselors that will begin employment August 2021 at the Karnes City Independent School District. Since my employment this project was suggested by one of our board members, to create a “Welcome Kit and Gift” bag for the new teachers to show our appreciation and welcome them to our community.

