Mount Vernon, NY

American Rescue Plan Act

By Alvin Abraham
cmvny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the goal of responding to the public health emergency posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative economic impacts, the American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress and signed by President Biden in March of 2021. The funding package is aimed at supporting eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments as they pursue a strong and equitable economic recovery. Of the $350 billion in emergency funding designated through the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, Mount Vernon has been allocated $41,108,657.

