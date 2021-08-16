Cancel
Aug. 16 - Eye on the Pie: Retraining in need of reexamination

By Morton J. Marcus
fwbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much money have we spent on worker retraining? This is a vital activity for workers displaced by new technology, by foreign competition, by geographic moves of domestic jobs to other regions or nations. How much money have the local, regional, state and federal agencies, their boards and staff spent for these purposes? With what returns? All I ask is to see the numbers and verification of those numbers.

How much money have we spent on worker retraining? This is a vital activity for workers displaced by new technology, by foreign competition, by geographic moves of domestic jobs to other regions or nations. How much money have the local, regional, state and federal agencies, their boards and staff spent for these purposes? With what returns? All I ask is to see the numbers and verification of those numbers.
