Learn: Advancing intellectual curiosity

As an expert on South Indian religious traditions, Amy Allocco uses an anthropological lens to teach about the religions of South Asia. Brian Pennington, on the other hand, is a historian of modern Hinduism who focuses on the most northern region of the country. While they have a common interest in Indian religions, their expertise seldom overlaps in the classroom. That is until this past spring, when a unique endowment gift from an Elon family made it possible for the faculty members in the Department of Religious Studies to teach a class together.