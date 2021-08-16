49ers fall to Idaho in Legion World Series semifinal

Tupelo 49ers centerfielder Davis Oswalt makes a sliding catch in Monday’s American Legion World Series semifinal game against Idaho Falls. American Legion

Tupelo’s run in the 2021 American Legion World Series came to an end on Monday afternoon.

A slow start, both offensively and defensively from the 49ers, allowed Idaho Falls to take control early and pull away for a 9-3 victory in the semifinal matchup in Shelby, North Carolina.

Tupelo (31-5) gifted Idaho with two runs on a pair of errors from the same play, followed by a RBI single for a 3-0 advantage in the top of the second. In the bottom half of the inning, the 49ers had the bases loaded with one out before a strikeout and infield flyout left them empty-handed.

“You get to this point in the season and everybody is really good,” said Tupelo coach McKinley Holland. “We didn’t make enough plays in the field. We didn’t capitalize on enough opportunities early, so it was one of those deals, it kind of snowballed on us and was hard to climb out of that hole.”

Tupelo carried just one hit – a leadoff single in the second from Noah Foster – into the bottom of the fifth inning, where its lineup finally started to piece some things together, but faced a stiff 7-0 deficit after the Bandits added two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Rose mixes it up

Stone Collier produced the 49ers’ first run with a single in the fifth, but Idaho starter Nate Rose closed the door on any comeback hopes as he got a three-pitch strikeout to leave the bases loaded again, throwing back-to-back curveballs with a submarine-style fastball at the knees for strike three.

Rose’s mix of pitches and deliveries messed with Tupelo hitters as he picked up the win, allowing just one earned run on three hits, six strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

“He had three plus pitches working. He worked both sides of the plate, and used his off-speed to keep us off-balance. It’s really hard to barrel up a guy like that,” Holland said.

A RBI double from Easton Hood and an Idaho error scored the 49ers’ two runs in the sixth.

Ben Davis took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs, two earned, on six hits, five strikeouts and two walks in 3 2/3 innings of work.

Tupelo left 11 runners on base, while Idaho left nine. The Bandits batted 5 for 15 (.33) with runners in scoring position. The 49ers were just 2 for 14 (.143) in those chances.

“The difference in today’s game was they capitalized on their opportunities and we didn’t,” said Holland. “We just picked a bad day to not play our best baseball.”